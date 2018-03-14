Vic driver jailed over truckie's death

A Melbourne man who caused a truckie's death when he drove his Chrysler V8 like a "lethal weapon" at more than 180 km/h has been jailed for at least seven years.

Michael Guseli, 44, caused the death of prime mover driver and "good man" Eddie Kocjancic at Port Melbourne in November 2014, with the 53-year-old flung from his truck cabin.

Mr Kocjancic had just started work for the day and had filled his tanker trailer with cement before starting deliveries across Victoria.

He slowly drove around a corner into Lorimer Street along Melbourne's waterfront at 10 km/h when Guseli came speeding by.

Guseli collided with Mr Kocjancic's truck just below the driver's door, with the impact taken by the fuel tank.

Mr Kocjancic was ejected from the cabin and a diesel fuel blaze nearly entirely destroyed his vehicle.

He died as a result of catastrophic head injuries.

At first Guseli claimed he had only been driving at 60 km/h, and later argued at trial that Mr Kocjancic may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

County Court Judge Damian Murphy said while the seatbelt issue was a mitigating factor, Guseli substantively contributed to the "needless death".

"Eddie was an innocent victim of your grossly negligent driving," he said on Wednesday.

"It requires a conscious and sustained act to accelerate a vehicle into what must be close to its maximum revs.

"Eddie Kocjancic did not stand a chance."

Judge Murphy said the sentence must send a signal to anyone seeking to "test the performance" of high-performance vehicles on the city's crowded roads.

"They can become lethal weapons," he said.

"A clear message should be sent that irresponsible driver behaviour leading to death and serious injury would not be tolerated."

Guseli was jailed for 11 years, with a non-parole period of seven years.