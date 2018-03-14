Vic council complaint processes 'flawed'

Local governments must improve how they handle sexual harassment allegations following complaints upheld against former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle, Victoria's peak body for local councils says.

A report led by Ian Freckelton QC for the City of Melbourne on Tuesday made four adverse findings against Mr Doyle, including that he grabbed former councillor Tessa Sullivan's breast last May.

The Municipal Association of Victoria said the findings were "deeply concerning", and praised the bravery of complainants Ms Sullivan and councillor Cathy Oke for coming forward.

But the association's president Mary Lalios said the findings highlighted shortcomings with local government laws, particularly around the councillor code of conduct.

Ms Lalios said allowing councils to manage breaches of councillor conduct through resolving them internally, was flawed in certain cases.

"Where there are rare and regrettable instances of councillor behaviour - such as sexual harassment - alternative procedures should be available so complaints can be raised without fear in a safe and supported manner," Cr Lalios said.

The City of Melbourne voted to review its councillor code of conduct, including drug and alcohol policies, before the adverse findings against Mr Doyle.

In a statement, Local Government Minister Marlene Kairouz said the issues identified were a matter for the City of Melbourne.

"Every person has a right to feel safe and secure in their workplace," she said.

"The City of Melbourne will consider this report's findings and determine the next steps."

The Freckelton report found the former mayor put his hand on councillor Cathy Oke's thigh several times in 2014, and tried to kiss her in his office in late 2016 or early 2017.

All these incidents occurred after Mr Doyle consumed "substantial amounts of red wine", the investigation found.

The former mayor quit his job in February after being hospitalised for stress-related conditions, and continued to deny the allegations following the release of the findings.

Ms Lalios said it was important women were not left feeling vulnerable in their jobs because of inadequate safeguards against inappropriate behaviour.