George Pell's court case opens to public

Witnesses have begun giving evidence in open court as Cardinal George Pell faces a hearing to determine if he will stand trial on multiple historical sex offence charges.

Pell's committal hearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court opened to the public on Wednesday afternoon, with research volunteer Bernard Barrett from advocacy group Broken Rites giving evidence about his work.

Pell faces multiple historical sex offence charges involving multiple complainants, who have been giving evidence before a closed court since March 5.