Massive fire breaks out at Melbourne retirement home

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

Fire crews have contained a fire that was burning out of control at a retirement home in Melbourne's southeast.

The fire broke out in the recreation wing of the Blue Hills Retirement Village at Cranbourne on Wednesday about 1pm.

Emergency crews attended the scene, but a spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria confirmed to Yahoo7 that no one needed medical attention.

The Country Fire Authority advised residents in the area to shut all doors and windows, and to avoid smoke if possible as crews battled the fire.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a retirement village in Melbourne's southeast. Source: 7 News

All residents have been safely evacuated and accounted for.

A CFA spokesperson said emergency services are expected to be on the scene for some time.

Fire crews also managed to save a neighbouring church that was under threat.

