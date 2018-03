Fire crews are battling an out-of-control fire at a nursing home in Melbourne's southeast.

The fire started about 1pm on Wednesday in the main building of the Blue Hills Village at Cranbourne, a CFA spokesman says.

The nursing home was evacuated and all residents are accounted for.

Nearby residents are urged to shut doors, close windows and avoid smoke.

The fire is no threat to the community at present but residents are advised to stay informed and monitor conditions.