Witness no-show in Vic ex-AFL player case

A Melbourne court hearing for a former AFL player charged with perjury has been adjourned, with a key witness claiming she was not fit to attend.

Nick Stevens has been charged with giving false evidence to the Ringwood Magistrates Court in December 2014 when he said he did not know the witness, during his prosecution for violence against his former partner.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was suffering ill mental health after feeling she was the "catalyst" for the court proceedings, Melbourne Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Australian readers seeking support and information about depression can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.