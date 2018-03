A man is due to face court in Melbourne, charged with murder, following the discovery of a woman's body in New South Wales.

The 57-year-old Melton woman's body was located in the Mulwala area about 4pm on Tuesday, Victoria's Missing Person Squad detectives say.

A 57-year-old Rockbank man has been charged with murder and remanded in custody and is expected to appear at the Melbourne Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.