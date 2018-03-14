Melbourne rampage teen to be sentenced

A teenager who drove a car towards pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD while dressed in combat gear on AFL grand final day is due to be sentenced by a court.

A teenager who drove a car toward pedestrians in Melbourne's CBD in September will be sentenced.

The 15-year-old has pleaded guilty to six charges - including reckless conduct endangering life, assaulting police and driving unlicensed - over the September 30 incident.

He is due to face a children's court on Wednesday for sentencing.

The judge presiding over the matter has previously said the teen will likely avoid detention in a youth justice facility despite his serious crimes.

Prosecutors have not pushed for a custodial sentence.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, nearly pinned a pair of pedestrians against the Federation Square information centre with the car, but they jumped out of the way at the last moment.

CCTV footage shows the small four-wheel drive reversing at speed down tram tracks on Swanson Street before spinning 180 degrees, narrowly missing a cyclist.

After someone threw a bicycle behind the car, the boy emerged, wearing a backpack and wielding a bike pump as a weapon and paced around the intersection beside Flinders Street Station.

He was capsicum sprayed after approaching a police officer, but it had no effect because of the helmet.

Officers then tackled the teen and stunned him with a Taser.

The boy was diagnosed with autism after his arrest.

He was originally charged with 14 offences, including two of attempted murder, before he pleaded guilty to reduced charges on March 1.

The teen spent three months in custody before he was released on bail in January.