Vic accused bath killer to return to court

A man accused of drowning his lover in the bathtub is due to return to a Melbourne court.

Murat Davsanoglu has been charged with killing 34-year-old mother Ozlem Karakoc by using his full body weight to drown her on July 14.

Davsanoglu allegedly claimed the pair had a "suicide pact", but the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that Ms Karakoc was scared of him and wanted to marry another man.

Close friend Anne Heslop told the court Ms Karakoc was planning to marry Davsanoglu and that he'd arranged a wedding dress for her.

However the court was told she'd fallen out of love with him.

Ms Heslop said Ms Karakoc had become afraid, with Davsanoglu constantly hassling her.

Davsanoglu is due to face court again on Wednesday for a continuing committal hearing to determine if he will stand trial for murder.

