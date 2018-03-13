News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrifying moment elderly driver 'trying to perform u-turn' smashes into car
Terrifying moment '93yo makes u-turn' before smashing into car on highway

Ill air traveller prompts measles alert

Callum Godde
AAP /

A middle-aged Australian man who fell ill on an international flight to Melbourne was infected with measles, potentially exposing scores of fellow passengers.

Victoria's health department issued a warning for all the passengers on the AirAsia flight D7214 from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne on Wednesday morning, after an ailing traveller in his 40s was later diagnosed with measles.

"We are working with airline officials to identify and contact passengers who shared the international flight," deputy chief health officer Brett Sutton said on Tuesday, adding that others people at baggage collection could also be at risk.

Back To Top
feedback