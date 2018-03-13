Man stabbed near notorious boarding home

A man has been stabbed outside a Melbourne rooming house just days after the Victorian government signalled its closure, citing escalating crime.

A group of men was seen fighting outside the Little Grey Street boarding house at St Kilda, known as the Regal, about 4.15pm on Monday before a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his hands.

The stabbing comes after St Kilda resident and radio host Kate Langbroek said she was attacked by a man at her house and subsequently blamed the nearby "hellhole" for criminal behaviour in the area.