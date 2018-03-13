News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Murder mystery over Vic mum in bathtub (clone 39487986)
Mystery as mum's body found in bathtub eight months after her death

Six perish on Vic roads over long weekend

Callum Godde
AAP /

Six people died on Victorian roads over the Labor Day long weekend, as police recorded massive numbers of drivers drunk, drugged or speeding.

Two 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old man and a 67-year-old man died in separate car crashes while two middle-aged men were killed in separate motorcycle accidents.

The four-day Operation Arid roads blitz nabbed more than 500 alcohol and drug-affected drivers, 3129 speeding offenders, 431 disqualified or unlicensed road users, 441 mobile-phone using motorists and 64 motorcyclists riding without a helmet.

Back To Top
feedback