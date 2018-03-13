Vic Nats MP charged over real estate fraud

Victorian Nationals MP Tim McCurdy has been charged with fraud offences over a real estate deal, and declared his innocence as he stepped down from the shadow cabinet.

The member for Ovens Valley said on Tuesday he is facing a number of allegations linked to a property sale when he worked as a real estate agent.

"As I prepare to have these matters heard in court, I am today stepping down from my shadow ministry responsibilities," Mr McCurdie said in a statement.

"I am innocent of these allegations and I await the opportunity to defend myself in court and clear my name."

Police confirmed a 55-year-old Cobram man had been charged with 10 offences, including making and using a false document and obtaining property by deception.

The charges follow an investigation into a 2009 alleged fraud.

Police raided Mr McCurdy's property on May 30 over the property sales complaint lodged in 2013.

Nationals member for Gippsland South Danny O'Brien is joining shadow cabinet to take over the portfolios of sport, veterans, gaming and liquor, while the Liberals' Margaret Fitzherbert will add population policy to her responsibilities.

Mr McCurdy is due to appear at Shepparton Magistrates Court on April 24.

The state government used the charges to fire a shot at the opposition.

"This is a matter for Victoria Police and the coalition, whose leader Matthew Guy has been caught eating lobsters with alleged mobsters," a government spokesman said.