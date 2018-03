A Malaysian man has handed himself into police following a fatal car crash in regional Victoria.

The 31-year-old, a resident of Lake Boga, crashed into a tree at Tresco on Monday, killing a 28-year-old man, also from Malaysia, and injuring a second passenger.

The driver handed himself in late on Monday after fleeing the scene of the crash. He was released by police, but is now assisting Department of Immigration officials.