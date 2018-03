Fire crews battling an out-of-control bushfire in Victoria's east hope milder conditions will help them get the upper hand on the blaze.

The 230-hectare bushfire on McDonald's Track at Seaview started on Saturday and is yet to be contained due to the steep terrain, the Vic Emergency website says.

A watch and act warning is in place for suburbs Cloverlea, Ellinbank and Seaview, while milder weather conditions forecast for Tuesday are expected to help firefighters.