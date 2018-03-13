Far-right wing man in Vic court over video

Far-right activist Neil Erikson is due in a Melbourne court to learn whether he will be punished over an online inflammatory video in which former senator Sam Dastyari was called a "terrorist".

Erikson, in a video posted to Facebook, tells followers his expected appearance in the Federal Circuit Court on Tuesday is "going to be a hoot".

"You know me, there's going to be something big planned," he said.

"This is going to be bigger than Ben-Hur."

Erikson was in February found guilty of contempt on two counts, because he published the video footage and also posted photos on his Twitter page, defying previous court orders.

Transport company Toll Group took former employee Erikson to court in December.

The freight group alleges he and his associates linked to far right groups Patriot Blue and United Patriots kept wearing its uniform in inflammatory videos and images, in a deliberate bid to damage the company's brand.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Jones found Erikson in contempt of her December order not to publish any videos or photographs that tend to identify individuals as Toll employees, when they are not.

The video footage, posted on Erikson's YouTube page, shows him clad in a Toll polo shirt, ambushing Iranian-born former senator Dastyari at a Footscray pub book launch in November.

The contempt finding also relates to four photos on Erikson's Twitter page showing him with associate Ricky Turner in a Toll uniform, despite Turner having never been an employee.

In the photo, which was published on the front page of the Herald Sun newspaper in December, Mr Turner is standing in front of a police officer and appears to have another person in a headlock.

Erikson stopped working for Toll in 2014 but worked for them again in Tasmania in 2017 before being sacked.