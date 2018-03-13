Vic accused murderer to face court

A 28-year-old man accused of killing his partner by striking her in the head with a blunt object is due to return to a Melbourne court.

Shane Robertson is expected to appear on Tuesday before the Melbourne Magistrates Court for a filing hearing, after he allegedly murdered 29-year-old Katherine Haley at Diggers Rest, in Melbourne's outer northwest, on Friday night.

Robertson appeared before the court briefly on Sunday morning, where his lawyer told magistrate Robert Kumar that he was at risk of self-harm and had "suicidal ideation".

She said Robertson urgently needed to see a psychiatric nurse.

Robertson was charged with murder on Saturday following the discovery of Ms Haley's body just after 11pm on Friday.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.