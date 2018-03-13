Vic alleged bath killer to face hearing

A Melbourne man accused of killing his partner by drowning her in the bath is due to face a pre-trial committal hearing.

Murat Davsanoglu allegedly told police he had a suicide pact with young mother, 34-year-old Ozlem Karakoc, visiting her home on July 14 last year.

The two got into the bath together, with police claiming Davsanoglu used his full body weight to drown Ms Karakoc as she struggled against him.

After her death, Davsanoglu allegedly put Ms Karakoc's body in the boot of his Ford Falcon and drove toward Mildura, where he planned to dump her body.

However, police claim he instead returned to Melbourne and placed Ms Karakoc's body, wrapped in a blanket, in an empty garage at a home in the suburb of Lalor.

Davsanoglu is expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a hearing to determine if he will stand trial.

