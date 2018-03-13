George Pell's case enters week two

Cardinal George Pell is due back in court for week two of a month-long hearing that will determine if he stands trial over historical sex offence charges.

Several people have already given evidence against the 76-year-old during his committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court.

The highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with sex offences denies the allegations.

Except for a short time when the hearing began on March 5, the court has been closed to media and the public while his accusers give evidence from a remote facility, as required by law in sexual offence matters.

The court is expected to remain closed when the hearing continues on Tuesday.