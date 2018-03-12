Vic cops admit aggravated burglary mistake

Police have admitted to classifying an aggravated burglary as a less serious crime after the victim was hit by a car on the Victorian coast.

Two offenders drove at the 52-year-old victim as he returned to his Conneware property near Geelong following the incident late last month, police said.

After being accused of fudging crime numbers, police on Monday admitted they wrongly classified the incident as a burglary, but said the error was rare and had been fixed.

"Regardless of how the crime was categorised initially, the set of circumstances being investigated by detectives was that of an aggravated burglary," they said in a statement.

Opposition police spokesman Edward O'Donohue said it was critical police data reflected the seriousness of the crime.

He called on the government to clarify whether the misclassification was a one-off or a "systemic issue".

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the government was not involved in the collection of crime statistics data.

"There is ongoing auditing of statistics collected. The (Crime Statistics) agency in Victoria collects more data and reports on more crime than any other state," she said in a statement.