Victoria's fresh bid for Chinese tourists

A rising Chinese star will front a fresh Victorian advertising campaign aimed at attracting a new wave of young, independent tourists to the state.

The first Chinese tourism campaign in six years, it will feature actor Li Xian and a host of Melbourne and Victorian hotspots, including laneways, the Twelve Apostles, Yarra Valley and sporting events.

China is the state's largest international tourism market, with almost 600,000 visitors spending $2.7 billion in the year to September 2017, but Tourism Minister John Eren on Monday said it was important to stay 'ahead of the curve'.