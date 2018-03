A 230-hectare bushfire is burning out of control in Victoria's east, but milder conditions are expected to give firefighters a boost.

A watch-and-act evacuation message has been issued for suburbs Cloverlea and Ellinbank as the bushfire burns at the McDonalds Track at Seaview.

Residents have been told to enact their fire plan, while milder weather conditions forecast for Monday are expected to help firefighters.