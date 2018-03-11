Tim Wilson weds after parliament proposal

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has married his partner Ryan Bolger, three months after proposing in federal parliament during the marriage equality debate.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has married Ryan Bolger, three months after proposing in federal parliament.

The Victorian politician and Mr Bolger wed on Sunday, Mr Wilson announced on Twitter.

"The 11th of March is a special day. It's the day after @rpbolger's birthday. The day before mine. And now and forever it is our wedding anniversary. #BolgerWilson2018," he wrote.

It was a parliamentary first when Mr Wilson proposed in December while debating the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The long-time same-sex marriage advocate asked long-term partner Mr Bolger to marry him soon after the lower house started to debate a private bill.

"There's only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?" Mr Wilson asked at the time, fighting back tears at the end of an emotional speech.

Mr Bolger replied with a loud "yes" from the gallery, to cheers and claps.

The couple's wedding news has been met with a stream of congratulations on Twitter.