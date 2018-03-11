Man found guilty of killing partner's six-month-old baby

An "evil" Melbourne man found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's six-month-old baby can "rot in hell", a family member says.

Ice user Dwayne Lindsey, 34, murdered Chayse Dearing at Glenroy while his mother Michelle went shopping on June 26, 2016.

Chayse suffered severe traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, marks on his neck, bruising and abrasions on his groin, and retinal bleeding.

The jury returned its verdict in the Supreme Court of Victoria early on Sunday afternoon, after starting its deliberations on Thursday.

Before he was escorted from the court, Lindsey blew a kiss to Mariah Strahan, Michelle's foster mother.

Speaking outside court, Ms Strahan said the trial had been difficult for family members to hear the details of how Chayse died.

"It's been torture. It's been very hard to sit in court and listen to the injuries that Chayse had," she told reporters.

She said she hoped Lindsey was reminded of what he did to the baby every day he spent in prison.

"You can't explain what he did. None of us know why he did it...it's just obviously the evil in him," Ms Strahan said.

"What I honestly think of him is he can rot in hell.

"I hope the rest of his days are lived in torture, like he did to Chayse."

She also said the guilty verdict brought relief to the family.

"The people of Victoria have spoken that they are no longer going to put up with harming kids and children."

The court was previously told that Ms Dearing and her friends had gone shopping at a 24-hour Kmart just after 4am on the day of Chayse's death.

When Ms Dearing returned home to find paramedics working on her baby, she became "overcome with emotion and collapsed".

Lindsey had initially claimed he had been asleep with the baby on his chest but had been woken by what he thought was a spider.

He said he jumped and the baby fell off his chest, hitting his head on a wall heater.

However, prosecutor Nicholas Papas QC said those claims were inconsistent with medical reports, which showed Chayse's death from a head injury was unlikely to have been accidental.

Defence barrister Scott Johns conceded Lindsey caused the injuries, but argued he did not intend to harm or kill Chayse.

Lindsey will return to the Supreme Court of Victoria on May 3 for a plea hearing ahead of sentencing.