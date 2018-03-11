Vic man found guilty of murdering baby

A Melbourne man who killed his partner's six-month-old baby blew a kiss to family members as he was found guilty of murder.

Dwayne Lindsey has been found guilty of killing six-month-old Chayse Dearing (file).

Ice user Dwayne Lindsey, 34, murdered six-month-old Chayse Dearing while his mother Michelle went shopping in June 2016.

Chayse suffered severe traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, marks on his neck, bruising and abrasions on his groin and retinal bleeding.

The jury returned its verdict in the Supreme Court of Victoria early on Sunday afternoon, after starting its deliberations on Thursday.

Speaking outside court, Ms Dearing's foster mother Mariah Strahan said the trial had been difficult for family members to hear of how Chayse died.

She told reporters she hoped Lindsey, who blew a kiss to her before he was escorted from court on Sunday, would live "the rest of his days" in torture.