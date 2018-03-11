Huge reward for info on gangster's murder

A million-dollar reward will be offered for information on the execution-style murder of gangster Willie Thompson in Melbourne more than 14 years ago.

Thompson was murdered while alone in his vehicle on Waverley Road in Malvern East about 9.30pm on July 21, 2003.

The 39-year-old had just left a nearby martial arts gym when he was shot several times by two men who pulled up beside his car. He died at the scene.

At the time of his murder, Thompson was known to police and had a number of connections to a range of gangland figures including Nick Radev and Carl Williams. He was also known to be involved in drug trafficking with particular links to Western Australia.

In announcing the reward, officer in charge of the Purana Taskforce, Detective Inspector Tracie McDonald, said in many ways Thompson was the "forgotten gangster".

"Thompson's death came during a time when a number of gangland figures were being murdered, however, it never received a lot of public or media attention," she said.

In 2004 police received anonymous information regarding the murder of Thompson and detectives are particularly keen for that person to contact them again.

"We know there are still people out there who know exactly what happened to Willie Thompson and why, and we're appealing for those people to come forward," Det Insp McDonald said.

"Fourteen years is a long time and obviously circumstances can change, so people who did not feel comfortable speaking to police at the time may now be in a position to do so.

"We're confident that this murder is solvable - all we need is the right information from the right people."