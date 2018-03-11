Vic man to face court over woman's murder

A man is set to front court charged with the murder of his partner at their Victorian home.

Shane Robertson, 28, is accused of fatally striking 29-year-old Katherine Haley in the head with a blunt object at Diggers Rest, in Melbourne's outer northwest, on Friday night.

Robertson faced an out-of-sessions court hearing on Saturday night, where he was remanded in custody to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday morning.

A police summary said Robertson admitted to being involved in Ms Haley's death.

Her family earlier said they'd been touched by "an act of pure evil".

"She did not deserve what happened to her," News Corp quoted the family statement as saying.

"Our beautiful Katie girl, not only did we lose a much-loved daughter and sister, but two precious children lost their beautiful mother."

In a Facebook tribute, one friend said her "heart beaks for such a beautiful person and mother gone too soon and so unnecessarily".

"I will miss your face and all our nail dates RIP forever beautiful," the woman wrote.