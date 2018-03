A wannabe race car driver has lost his Porsche after filming himself driving more than double the speed limit along Melbourne's Grand Prix Circuit.

The 37-year-old bought the 2013 Porsche Cayenne about 10 minutes before being pulled over for driving 100km/h in a 40km/h along Albert Park's Aughtie Drive on Saturday morning, police said.

The man's car was impounded for a month and he is expected to be charged on summons with speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.