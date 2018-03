A 21-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a Melbourne bus last month.

The 15-year-old girl was travelling on February 17 when the man boarded the bus at Hampton Park and allegedly assaulted her.

Detectives arrested the man in Hampton Park on Friday.

The man was charged with three counts of sexual assault and was bailed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 6.