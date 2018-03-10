Vic flammable cladding ban introduced

Dangerous combustible cladding will be banned from use on multi-storey buildings in Victoria.

Victoria's state government released new guidelines on Saturday which outlaw the use of aluminium cladding panels with a polyethylene core of more than 30 per cent.

The new rules come following the fires at London's Grenfell Tower and Melbourne's Lacrosse building due to combustible cladding.

In a statement released on Saturday, Planning Minister Richard Wynne directed the Victorian Building Authority (VBA) to issue a product safety alert.

He said practitioners who ignored the directive would face disciplinary action.

The Victorian Cladding Taskforce has identified almost 1400 buildings in Victoria most likely having cladding panels with a polyethylene core or expanded polystyrene.

Of the buildings, 579 have not begun construction and a further 129 are half-built.

The VBA must now inspect more of the state's buildings each year, from less than two per cent annually to 10 per cent.