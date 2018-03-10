Vic curvy woman could be next top model

A curvy Melburnian woman could be the next face of modelling agency Bella Management in a talent search sweeping the nation.

Cosmo Australia's national roadshow, Cosmo Curve, will kick off in Melbourne before touring the country to find a model unashamedly curvy and eager to have her face in front of the cameras.

The first casting call shapes up at Melbourne Myer on Saturday from 11am.

Cosmopolitan editor Keshnee Kemp, Bella Management director Chelsea Bonner, Myer category manager womenswear Clare Hurley and a Taking Shape representative will be on the panel.

"We're looking for women who embrace what they've got and are passionate about proving that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes," Ms Kemp said.

"We're expecting to meet a diverse array of empowered females who want to make a meaningful difference to our young audience."

Stefania Ferrario, one of the faces of Melbourne Fashion Week 2017, will be a guest judge at Saturday's event.

The face of Cosmo Curve Robyn Lawley will be a guest judge in Brisbane and Sydney while international model Sophie Sheppard will be on the panel in Perth during March.