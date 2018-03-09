Vic students want deputy principal back

The sacking of a Victorian deputy principal who cut a student's hair at an independent boys' school has sparked outage and demands for his reinstatement within the school community.

Rohan Brown, former head of the senior school, was sacked from Trinity Grammar School on March 8 after he a video surfaced of him cutting a teenager's hair to meet requirements on the day of school photos.

"The handling of a disciplinary issue by Mr Brown earlier this term was in contravention of school policy and was also inconsistent with community expectations in this day and age," chairman of the school council Roderick Lyle wrote to parents and the wider school community on March 9.

A lunchtime protest was held at the school on Friday with students reportedly chanting: "Brownie, Brownie, return Brownie".

Students and their families angered by the decision to sack Mr Brown, who had been at the school for about three decades, attended a meeting on Friday night to defend him.

"This is not what we wanted," the student in question's aunt said according to the Herald Sun.

The aunt said the family had not complained and tried to force out Mr Brown, and her nephew had been bullied since the incident and wanted to leave the school.

The Culturally Concerned TGS community Facebook page has organised another town hall meeting on March 13 to bring supporters of Mr Brown together to try to have him reinstated.

"Rohan Brown must be returned to his position and we call on the school council chairman to do the noble thing and resign," the page states.

Almost 2000 people have signed a change.org petition to bring back Mr Brown.

Former student James Perrera told 9 News Melbourne: "He has a really big personality, he's really important to students, to teachers, to staff and to the community."

Student Sam Carroll also told 9 News Mr Brown was the "best thing that ever happened to the school".

Mr Brown told the Herald Sun his blood still bled green and gold and he hoped to return to teaching.