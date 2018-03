A grass fire is burning out of control in Victoria's southwest with residents being told to leave their homes.

Fifteen Country Fire Authority vehicles have been sent to battle the Birregurra blaze which has been burning since 6pm on Friday and is travelling towards Colac.

Residents in Birregurra, Ombersley, Ricketts Marsh, Warncoort, Winchelsea, Armytage, Ingleby and Whoorel are being warned to leave their homes while firefighters try to bring it under control.