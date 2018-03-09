News

More Melbourne men seek younger looks

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

Cosmetic enhancement may seem like the domain of the fairer sex, but it appears more Melbourne men are handing over cash in the battle to look younger.

Dermal fillers and muscle relaxants are fast becoming a common procedure for men seeking to fill out frown lines and crow's feet, as well as other lines and wrinkles, according to one of the city's cosmetic surgeons Dr Daniel Lanzer.

"Men tend to shy away from advertising that they have had any cosmetic procedures, however we see men in the clinic just as much as women for these types of treatments," he said in a statement on Friday.

