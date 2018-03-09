Vic fraudster estate agent avoids jail

A Melbourne real estate agent who misappropriated client money, robbing "Peter to pay Paul", has avoided a stint in jail.

Paul Pfeiffer, 46, the sole director of Melbourne Deluxe Real Estate, withdrew client money and used it for the company's purposes between April and June, 2016.

He and his company pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraudulent conversion and one count of fraudulently rendering an account.

The County Court of Victoria was told on Friday that Pfeiffer withdrew money - client deposits on home purchases - from the company's trust account.

He then used the funds for his business and personal expenditure without permission.

"The consequential shortfalls were made up from new deposits paid into the trust account. In essence ... you robbed Peter to pay Paul," Judge Paul Higham said.

Then in July 2016, Pfeiffer told a "stream of untruths and misrepresentations" to the vendor of one of the houses he was selling in "an attempt to hold off the inevitable day of discovery".

The vendor then lodged a complaint with Consumer Affairs Victoria, who found deficiencies in his company's trust account.

A shortfall of more than $69,000 still remains.

Pfeiffer pleaded guilty to the fraud charges at an early stage, at first blaming poor record-keeping.

Judge Higham said although Pfeiffer had been a talented real estate agent working for well-known companies for 15 years, that "did not translate into a talent for managing a business".

He said although Pfeiffer had netted more than $200,000 per annum in the two years before the offending, he had the pressure of maintaining an expensive lifestyle.

"You needed the business to be an immediate and profitable success. You were dependant on a ready and immediate cashflow."'

Judge Higham reprimanded Pfeiffer, saying it was essential the community could trust real estate agents with their money.

"The victims of your offending are not only the vendors, whose deposits you dishonestly applied to your own purposes, but also your entire former profession, whose integrity is damaged by any rogue practitioner such as yourself."

He was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and his business fined $25,000.