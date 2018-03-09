News

Breakfast time for baby baboons at Vic zoo

William Ton
AAP /

Melbourne Zoo keepers have their hands full feeding a growing brigade of baboons, with five recent arrivals adding to the monkey mayhem.

Four-week-old female Mahali was the apple of the eye of the enclosure's other baboon youngsters on Friday as she clung tight to her mother while the troop feasted on breakfast in front of a crowd of onlookers.

Mahali is the fifth baboon born at the Victorian zoo to separate mothers after a birth-less 15-year stretch for the near-threatened species ended in 2015.

