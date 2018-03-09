Stone and Wood loses 'Pacific Ale' rights

Beer drinkers across Australia will have to specify which Pacific Ale they are ordering after Byron Bay beer-makers Stone & Wood lost a bid to stop a Melbourne brewer from using the same title.

The Federal Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by the NSW brewers against a 2016 judgment which found Stone & Wood had not proven Thunder Road had infringed their registered trademark, which carries the words "Pacific Ale".

Stone & Wood appealed the judgment in 2017, arguing the original judge had erred by not recognising Thunder Road had tried to "springboard off" or associate itself with Stone & Wood's Pacific Ale beer.