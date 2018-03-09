News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie's incredible rescue of elderly man in submerged car
Tradie smashes car window to save man submerged in floodwaters

'I feel empty': Father's tribute to son, 8, allegedly killed by mum

AAP /

The father of a little boy allegedly murdered in suburban Victoria has expressed grief over losing his "little fella".

0309_1600_nat-Korea
2:22

Donald Trump agrees to meet Kim Jong-Un
0309_tde_done
5:37

Ken Done's colourful life
Donald Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un
0:39

Donald Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un
0309_tms_hamill
0:53

Mark Hamill claims his Walk of Fame star
0309_sun_rippon
1:21

Adam Rippon meets idol Reese Witherspoon
0309_sun_news
11:28

News Headlines: Friday 9 March
0308_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:10

News Break - March 8
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
 

The body of Brodie Moran, 8, was found at a Tootgarook house on the Mornington Peninsula on Thursday afternoon following a call to Ambulance Victoria.

Joanne Finch, 41, is in custody after being charged with his murder.

Brodie Moran, pictured with his dad Lee, was found dead at a house on the Mornington Peninsula. Source: Facebook / Lee Moran

Lee Moran replied to condolences left on Facebook on Friday, thanking people for sending "well wishes".

"At the moment I feel empty, still in shock. I have lost the best part of me," he said.

"Words can not describe how much I love and miss my little fella."

Finch appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday for a brief hearing.

The court was told Finch requires a daily dose of the antidepressant drug Effexor and that it was her first time in custody. She is due to turn 42 on Saturday.

Finch did not apply for bail and will reappear in court via video link for a committal mention on June 29.

Back To Top
feedback