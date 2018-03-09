'I feel empty': Father's tribute to son, 8, allegedly killed by mum

The father of a little boy allegedly murdered in suburban Victoria has expressed grief over losing his "little fella".

The body of Brodie Moran, 8, was found at a Tootgarook house on the Mornington Peninsula on Thursday afternoon following a call to Ambulance Victoria.

Joanne Finch, 41, is in custody after being charged with his murder.

Lee Moran replied to condolences left on Facebook on Friday, thanking people for sending "well wishes".

"At the moment I feel empty, still in shock. I have lost the best part of me," he said.

"Words can not describe how much I love and miss my little fella."

Finch appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday for a brief hearing.

The court was told Finch requires a daily dose of the antidepressant drug Effexor and that it was her first time in custody. She is due to turn 42 on Saturday.

Finch did not apply for bail and will reappear in court via video link for a committal mention on June 29.