A New Zealand woman jailed for killing her sexually demanding husband in Victoria is set to be deported after losing a bid to stay in Australia.

Eileen Mary Creamer, 60, was jailed for at least seven years in 2011 after a jury fund her guilty of defensive homicide for killing her husband at Moe, in regional Victoria, in 2008.

In 2016 the immigration minister cancelled her visa and Creamer took the case to the Federal Court seeking a review, but the court on Friday dismissed her application.