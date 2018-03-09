News

Measles alert for Melbourne and surrounds

AAP /

A large number of people may have been exposed to the measles after a woman travelled around Melbourne and parts of Victoria while infectious.

She visited Melbourne's CBD, including Flinders Backpackers, as well as St Kilda beach, Philip Island, and the Great Ocean Road between Geelong and Warrnambool, from Saturday until Wednesday, health authorities said.

Victoria's deputy chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton warned "many people" may have been exposed to the virus, and said symptoms could show up until March 21.

