Vic prostitute driver granted bail

A driver for a "high class" prostitute lent another man $15,000 to have sex with her but then beat him with a baseball bat when he didn't repay, a Melbourne court has been told.

Lucian Stetco, 27, allegedly broke into Brett Gilbert's house last October, beating him with an aluminium baseball bat, adding: "I'm not going to hit you in the head; dead men don't pay their debts", Melbourne Magistrates Court was told.

Magistrate Fiona Hayes released Stetco on bail on Friday, to reappear in court on June 29, despite police concerns of a "risk of reprisal".