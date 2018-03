City of Melbourne Greens councillor Rohan Leppert says he's confident the party is in a "winnable" position ahead of the upcoming mayoral vote.

He is running to replace Robert Doyle, who quit as lord mayor in February over sexual misconduct allegations he strenuously denies.

"With Robert Doyle out of this race, this certainly is a winnable campaign. I expect (Property Council of Victoria boss) Sally Capp will be a front runner as well," Mr Leppert told reporters on Friday.