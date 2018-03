Ambulance Victoria has been convicted and fined $400,000 for failing to keep proper checks on its drug supplies.

The organisation pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe working environment and failing to ensure volunteer officers were not exposed to risks.

The case, heard at Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, followed an investigation into the 2015 death of a paramedic at Heywood near Portland, who was found with fentanyl and morphine in his system.