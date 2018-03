Festival-goers planning to cause trouble at Melbourne's annual Moomba Festival will be pounced on, police warn.

Officers will "blanket" the city for the free community festival, running from Friday night until Monday, on the ground, in the sky, and across roads and the public transport network.

Moomba was marred by brawls and riots in 2016 but police say they've "never been better resourced or prepared to deal with any antisocial or disruptive behaviour".