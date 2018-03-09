Woman faces murder charge over boy's death

A woman has been charged with the murder of an eight-year-old boy on the Mornington Peninsula.

The 41-year-old was remanded overnight to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Homicide squad detectives attended a suburban address on Thursday afternoon following a call to Ambulance Victoria and subsequent discovery of the child.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene and a closed out-of-sessions hearing was held on Thursday night.

The pair's names and relationship to each other were not released.