News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
‘Scamming’ group of mums caught on camera during shoplifting spree

Woman faces murder charge over boy's death

Christine McGinn
AAP /

A woman has been charged with the murder of an eight-year-old boy on the Mornington Peninsula.

The 41-year-old was remanded overnight to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Homicide squad detectives attended a suburban address on Thursday afternoon following a call to Ambulance Victoria and subsequent discovery of the child.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene and a closed out-of-sessions hearing was held on Thursday night.

The pair's names and relationship to each other were not released.

Back To Top
feedback