Father of dead Vic boy writes of grief

The father of an eight-year-old boy allegedly murdered by his mother in Victoria says he can't describe how much he misses his "little fella".

Brodie Moran's body was found at a Tootgarook house on the Mornington Peninsula on Thursday afternoon following a call to Ambulance Victoria.

His mother, Joanne Finch, 41, is in custody after being charged with murdering the Tootgarook Primary School student.

Lee Moran replied to condolences left on Facebook on Friday, thanking people for sending "well wishes".

"At the moment I feel empty, still in shock. I have lost the best part of me," said the England-born Mr Moran whose profile shows he lives in Shanghai.

"Words can not describe how much I love and miss my little fella."

Finch appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday for a brief hearing.

The court was told she requires a daily dose of the antidepressant drug Effexor, and that it was her first time in custody.

She is due to turn 42 on Saturday.

Finch did not apply for bail, and will reappear in court via video link for a committal mention on June 29.

Tootgarook Primary School principal Wayne Whitworth offered his condolences.

"Our thoughts are with the family following this tragic event," he said in a statement.

"Support is being made available through the school for friends, classmates, students, staff and anyone else in our school community who may need it during this difficult time."

Tootgarook is a seaside town about 80 kilometres south of Melbourne with a population just under 3000.

Forensic teams and homicide detectives on Friday continued their work at the house, where a child's trampoline sits in the front yard, and friends and neighbours left floral tributes.

Australian readers seeking support and information about depression can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.