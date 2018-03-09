Lamb helps Animal Justice Party in Batman

Jeremy the lamb is on a mission to support Animal Justice Party candidate Miranda Smith in the upcoming by-election in the federal Melbourne seat of Batman.

Ms Smith said Jeremy would attend today's pre-poll to encourage residents in Batman to vote for a party standing up in parliament for animals.

"One of our campaigns is to create awareness of factory farms and conditions they (animals) go through when off to slaughter or are exported," she told AAP.

"We want people to make the connection that they are not a commodity. They are inquisitive, friendly ... and deserve to live."

Jeremy will help Ms Smith strike up conversations about the party and encourage voters to send a strong message to stamp out battery hen cages and live export.

When Jeremy isn't on the campaign trail, he lives at a rescue farm in the Macedon ranges and will never be eaten or sold.

The duo will be at the Salvation Army Hall on High Street in Thornbury from 10am.