Cardinal George Pell court case to resume

Cardinal George Pell is expected back in court to wrap up week one of his month-long hearing to decide if he stands trial on historical sex offence charges.

Australia's highest-ranked Catholic is due back in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, when his pre-trial hearing is set to resume after not sitting on Thursday.

Except for a short time when the case began on Monday, the court has been closed to media and the public while the people who have made accusations against Pell gave their evidence.

The four-week hearing will allow magistrate Belinda Wallington to decide if Pell, who denies the charges, should stand trial.

The hearing is expected to remain closed on Friday and, after a break on Monday due to a public holiday in Victoria, throughout week two.