Police and the family of a missing 16-year-old boy have concerns for his welfare after he was last seen in Melbourne's southwest nine days ago.

Lachlan Simmons was at an Altona North residential address on February 27 about 10.20am, and is known to visit Geelong and Corio.

He is described as Caucasian, 170cm, having a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.