Inadequate air pollution monitoring in Vic

Victoria's environment protection watchdog has been slammed for failing to properly monitor air pollution across the state in the latest Auditor-General's report.

The Environment Protection Authority has failed to capture the state's true air quality with 40 urban centres with populations of at least 25,000 off the monitoring network.

The EPA monitoring data was collected between 2010 and 2016.

"EPA cannot demonstrate that its current monitoring provides a representative measure of ambient air quality across the state," the report states.

It says the EPA conducted limited air quality monitoring at Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton, Warrnambool and Mildura and is not currently monitoring these regions.

While the EPA's reports on ambient air quality were "generally good and within national standards" the audit found this only to be true of Port Phillip and the Latrobe Valley which the watchdog monitors.

"EPA's limited air monitoring coverage does not provide it with the information on air quality for most of the state, including parts of metropolitan Melbourne,' the report states.

"The utility of EPA's air quality reports is considerably diminished because EPA has not been able to demonstrate that the air quality data it collects and reports on is also representative of those areas it does not monitor."

The EPA is required to monitor ambient air quality at all urban centres with at least 25,0000 people, which it failed to do.